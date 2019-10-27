Minnesota Duluth secures sweep with 2-0 win over Gophers

After losing three of their first four games, the two-time defending champs broke out the brooms.

No. 8 Minnesota Duluth topped No. 20 Minnesota 2-0 at Duluth’s AMSOIL Arena on Saturday in the second game of a home-and-home series.

Freshman forward Quinn Olson got the Bulldogs on the board at 6:04 of the first period with his first career goal. That score would stand until the closing moments of the third, when sophomore forward Jackson Cates scored an empty netter with 38 seconds to play.

The Bulldogs won Friday’s series opener 5-2 in Minneapolis.

Cates scored on the power play and picked up a secondary assist Friday, finishing with three points on the weekend.

Gophers freshman Jared Moe made 21 saves after allowing a goal on UMD’s first shot of the night, making 10 saves in the second period. Bulldogs senior Hunter Shepard also made 21 saves for his first shutout of the season.

UMD opens NCHC play next weekend, hosting No. 1 Denver, while Minnesota opens Big Ten play, hosting No. 5 Notre Dame.