Minneapolis to host Hockey Day Minnesota 2020

BEMIDJI, Minn. – The Minnesota Wild, along with FOX Sports North and Minnesota Hockey, announced Saturday that Minneapolis will host the 14th Annual Hockey Day Minnesota 2020 presented by Wells Fargo. Basking in the glow of the downtown skyline, Parade Stadium will serve as the venue for the 14th annual statewide hockey celebration.

“We’re ecstatic and honored to follow in a long line of great hockey communities that have hosted Hockey Day Minnesota,” Hockey Day Minnesota 2020 Event Chair Scott Rusert said. “Parade Stadium, backdropped by the Minneapolis skyline and the iconic Minneapolis Sculpture Garden, is an ideal location for the ‘City of Lakes’ community and State of Hockey fans to celebrate more than a century of Minneapolis hockey. This event will be a tremendous opportunity to showcase the diversity of our hockey programs and serve as a springboard to keep hockey thriving and even more diverse in Minneapolis for another century and beyond.”

“Minneapolis does winter sports as well as any city in the country — and we are pumped that we’ll get to highlight that when the puck drops for Hockey Day Minnesota 2020,” said Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey. “With Minneapolis’ deep hockey roots and diversity in our youth hockey programs, Hockey Day Minnesota 2020 is sure to be a memorable experience for everyone. We’re looking forward to welcoming the community and hockey fans from across the State of Hockey to the City of Lakes. Let’s Play Hockey!”

BREAKING: @HockeyDayMN is heading back to the Twin Cities in 2020.#HDM2020 will be hosted at Parade Stadium in Minneapolis! pic.twitter.com/QWL0pK0KFV — FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) January 20, 2019

The announcement was made following the Bemidji vs. Greenway high school hockey game at Lake Bemidji as part of Hockey Day 2019 coverage on FOX Sports North as Marney Gellner presented Rusert with a custom “Minneapolis” No. 20 jersey. Additional details, including the date, matchups and the official schedule for Hockey Day Minnesota 2020 will be announced at a later date.

“Minneapolis will be a great host and provide a fantastic setting for Hockey Day Minnesota 2020,” said Minnesota Wild President Matt Majka. “We are excited to bring next year’s event back to the Twin Cities and know Minneapolis will do a great job celebrating Hockey Day Minnesota.”

Minneapolis’ festivities will be part of a day-long television event broadcast on FOX Sports North, designed as a celebration of the game from peewees to pros. Proceeds of the event will benefit DinoMights, Minneapolis Park and Recreation Youth Hockey, Minneapolis Storm Youth Hockey and Minneapolis Titans Youth Hockey.

“Each host venue provides a unique opportunity to showcase their community and their passion for the game of hockey,” said Mike Dimond, senior vice president and general manager of FOX Sports North. “The site in Minneapolis will provide a spectacular backdrop, setting the stage for another opportunity to celebrate this great game.”

“We are excited to welcome hockey fans from across Minnesota to Parade Stadium and the number one park system in the nation,” said incoming Minneapolis park board superintendent Al Bangoura. “Youth hockey is a great example of one of the many ways the Park Board works to give Minneapolis’ youth opportunities to make long-lasting friendships, learn about teamwork and discipline, and other life skills. This year, we have 26 youth hockey teams with players from every part of Minneapolis, with dedicated coaches who work hard to give these kids a great experience both on and off the ice.”

“Hockey Day Minnesota brings our local communities together throughout the State of Hockey to create lasting memories at the rink,” said Wells Fargo Region Bank President Jason Royce. “Skating outdoors is such an important part of Minnesota’s winter culture and this event creates a fun, winter experience for visitors of all ages.”

Parade Stadium is nestled between the Minneapolis Sculpture Garden and Parade Ice Garden. First conceived in the late 1800s, the park today contains 45 acres of sports facilities. Hockey Day Minnesota 2020 outdoor contests will take place with Minneapolis’ Wells Fargo Tower, Basilica of St. Mary and Lowry Hill in the background.

Minneapolis is the State of Hockey’s largest city and the birthplace of 41 NHL draft picks; home to two of the top men’s and women’s hockey programs in NCAA history and four different youth hockey programs serving a diverse array of players and families — boys and girls, various economic backgrounds and a variety of ethnicities.

Hockey Day Minnesota originated in 2007 by the Minnesota Wild to celebrate the game that has made Minnesota the State of Hockey. It is produced in partnership with FOX Sports North, Minnesota Hockey and the respective local community that serves as host each year. Previous locations include Baudette Bay (2007, 2008), Phalen Park (2009), Hermantown (2010), Moorhead (2011), Minnetonka (2012), Grand Rapids (2013), Elk River (2014), Saint Paul (2015), Duluth (2016), Stillwater (2017), St. Cloud (2018) and Bemidji (2019). For more information, visit www.wild.com/hockeyday.