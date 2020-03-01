Michigan tops No. 18 Minnesota 2-1
FOX Sports North
The No. 18 Minnesota Golden Gophers closed their regular season with a 2-1 loss to the Michigan Wolverines on Saturday in Minneapolis.
Michigan took the lead in the second period, when junior forward Jack Becker scored for the Wolverines with 9:58 to go until the second intermission.
Sophomore forward Nathan Burke scored with 6:25 remaining in the second period to tie the game for the Gophers.
Michigan freshman forward Nick Granowicz gave the Wolverines the lead with 17:47 left in the third period. That score ended up being the difference in the game.
The Gophers will be back in action on Friday in the Big Ten Tournament Quarterfinals.