No. 19 Michigan State comes alive in third period, hands Gophers 4-2 loss
Minnesota held two separate leads Saturday night, but 19th-ranked Michigan State stormed back with three unanswered goals in the third period and topped the Gophers 4-2 in the series finale at 3M Arena at Mariucci.
Scott Reedy and Blake McLaughlin scored for the Gophers in the loss, with the former tallying his team-high 14th goal of the season.
Patrick Khoderenko, Dennis Cesana, Butrus Ghafari and Brody Stevens lit the lamp for the Spartans.
Gophers goaltender Jared Moe fell to 7-5-1 with the loss after making 31 saves on 35 shots.
The loss snapped a six-game winning streak for the Gophers, dating back to a 2-0 victory over Michigan State on Jan. 11.
After the loss, the Gophers drop to 13-11-4 overall and are stuck at 31 points in the conference standings. Minnesota is now in a three-team tie for third place in the Big Ten standings with the Spartans and Ohio State.
Minnesota returns to the ice next weekend for an important two-game series at Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish rank fifth in the Big Ten with 28 points.