Miami cornerback Howard doubtful for Vikings-Dolphins game

DAVIE, Fla. — NFL interception co-leader Xavien Howard is doubtful for the Miami Dolphins‘ game Sunday at Minnesota.

The cornerback missed last week’s game against New England with a left knee injury and didn’t practice this week. Howard is the Dolphins’ top cornerback and would be primarily responsible for locking down Stefon Diggs on the outside if he played. He’s collected four interceptions over his last two games.

Safety T.J. McDonald is questionable because of an ankle injury.