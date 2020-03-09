Meyers scores twice in Gophers’ 3-2 win over Notre Dame

The Minnesota Golden Gophers are going the Big Ten Hockey Tournament semifinals, and they can thank freshman forward Ben Meyers for having his first career multi-goal game at the perfect time.

In the third game of the series, Meyers scored twice in the Gophers’ 3-2 win over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

After Notre Dame sophomore forward Alex Steeves scored in the first period, Meyers tied the game in the second on a power play goal.

Minnesota sophomore forward Sampo Ranta followed that by giving the Gophers the lead with 8:54 left in the second period.

Meyers got his second goal on another power play with a little under four minutes remaining in the period.

Ben Meyers ❤️power play goals! pic.twitter.com/CUkMGN9lfC — Minnesota Men’s Hockey (@GopherHockey) March 9, 2020

The Gophers will travel to play in single-game semifinal match up at Penn State on Saturday at 6 p.m.