Meet the 2019-20 Minnesota Wild: Fun facts about your favorite players

The regular season is (finally) upon us and soon enough you’ll be hearing all about goals, assists, saves and other statistics.

Since you’ll be getting enough hockey stats about the Minnesota Wild to fill any void you might have, we thought we’d take a look at the lighter side of things.

We scoured through the Wild media guide and came up with some different and interesting facts about a number of players (note: we have no repeats from our versions of the fun facts from last year or even two or three years ago). While your friends are dishing out the Zach Parise’s career goals and Ryan Suter’s ice time, you can enlighten them on whose first job was as a first mate, which player can speak five languages, who reached a Wild milestone last season and much more.

Read on, enjoy and be prepared to dazzle your buddies with your inside knowledge of Wild players:

Jonas Brodin: Lists Leonardo DiCaprio as his favorite actor.

Ryan Donato: The first job he had was lobstering.

Devan Dubnyk: Has been named to three All-Star Games (2016, 2017, 2019), the most in franchise history.

Joel Eriksson Ek: Enjoys watching soccer and playing tennis with friends.

Kevin Fiala: Can speak five languages: German, English, French, Czech and Swedish.

Marcus Foligno: All-time favorite video game is Sonic the Hedgehog on Sega Genesis.

Ryan Hartman: His first job was being a first mate on a fishing boat in South Carolina.

Mikko Koivu: Tallied his 200th career goal last season becoming just second player in franchise history to reach that milestone.

Luke Kunin: Enjoys watching and playing golf.

Zach Parise: Only player in the NHL to record 10-plus shots in three games during the 2018-19 season.

Victor Rask: Favorite soccer team is Chelsea.

Nick Seeler: Led NHL rookies in blocked shots in 2018-19.

Alex Stalock: First job was cutting grass at the South Saint Paul airport.

Mats Zuccarello: First job was a lifeguard at an indoor waterpark.