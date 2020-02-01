McManus, Brodzinski score twice to help Gophers beat Badgers 6-2

The Minnesota Gophers scored five unanswered goals to beat the Wisconsin Badgers 6-2 in the opening game of the border battle series at the Kohl Center on Friday night.

Brannon McManus and Bryce Brodzinski each scored two goals apiece to help the Gophers win their fourth straight game.

Jonny Sorenson opened the scoring as Minnesota and Wisconsin split a pair of goals in the first period before the Badgers took a 2-1 lead early in the second.

The Gophers went on to score five straight goals as McManus and Brodzinski each scored in the second and third period while Sammy Walker picked up the eventual game winner.

Jared Moe had 18 saves to earn the win, while Jack LaFontaine made 11 to start the game.