Moore returns, Wagner scores in Lynx preseason win over Chicago

In their first return to Target Center since its renovation, the Minnesota Lynx cruised to an 87-58 preseason win over the Chicago Sky.

Sylvia Fowles led the way with 17 points and nine rebounds while Maya Moore finished with 15 points and five assists in her first game back with the squad since returning from overseas play.

Alexis Jones added 14 points to round out Minnesota’s double-digit scoring efforts.

Former Minnesota Gopher standout Carlie Wagner tallied four points and an assist in the win.