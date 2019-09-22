Mats Zuccarello scored his first goal since signing with the Minnesota Wild over the summer, helping his new team to a 4-3 preseason win over the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday at Xcel Energy Center.

Matt Dumba, Jason Zucker and Eric Staal also scored for the Wild, who picked up their first preseason win after falling to the Dallas Stars and Winnipeg Jets.

Zuccarello finished with three points, setting up Zucker and Staal before converting on a breakaway midway through the third period.