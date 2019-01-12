Robson makes 42 saves, Gophers beat No. 9 Notre Dame 5-1
Five skaters found the back of the net and Mat Robson made 42 saves to lead the Minnesota Gophers past No. 9 Notre Dame 5-1 on Friday night.
Minnesota netted five goals on 22 shots in the series opener. Tommy Novak, Blake McLaughlin, Brannon McManus, Sammy Walker and Rem Pitlick each scored in the victory.
After a scoreless first period, the Gophers went on to score four unanswered goals. Novak struck first at 12:04 of the second period with a one-timer in the slot.
McLaughlin followed that up with his first career goal at 5:35 of the third.
McManus scored his seventh of the year at 9:15 before Walker’s fifth goal of the season put the Gophers up 4-0.
Notre Dame got on the board at 16:50, but Pitlick sealed the win with an empty-netter.