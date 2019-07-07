Toye scores twice, Minnesota United shows off depth in 3-2 win

Mason Toye scored a pair of goals, including the game-winner in the 47th minute to send Minnesota United past the Montreal Impact 3-2.

Minnesota United showed off its depth as seven new players were inserted into the starting lineup as regulars rested for the U.S. Open Cup.

Making his first start, Toye opened the scoring for Minnesota with a goal nine minutes in to tie the game 1-1.

Ethan Finlay evened the score again in the first half after converting a penalty kick in added time to make it 2-2.

Toye’s second goal of the game gave the Loons their first lead and fifth straight victory.