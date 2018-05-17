Lynx waive Miyem, finalize 2018 roster

The Minnesota Lynx waived forward Endy Miyem Thursday, finalizing their 2018 roster ahead of their season-opener against the Los Angeles Sparks on Sunday, May 20.

Starters Seimone Augustus, Rebekkah Brunson, Sylvia Fowles, Maya Moore and Lindsay Whalen return alongside reserves Temi Fagbenle, Alexis Jones and Cecilia Zandalasini.

However, the roster features plenty of new faces.

The Lynx added veterans Tanisha Wright and Lynetta Kizer in free agency and traded for three-time All-Star Danielle Robinson. Forward Plenette Pierson retired after playing a key role off the bench last season, while the Lynx traded Natasha Howard to Seattle and lost Renee Montgomery in free agency.