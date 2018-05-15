The Minnesota Lynx waived guard Carlie Wagner, the former Gophers star selected with the final pick of last month’s WNBA draft, on Tuesday.

A native of New Richland, Minn., Wagner was a four-year starter at Minnesota, and ranks third on the school’s all-time scoring list with 2,215 points and second with 307 made 3-pointers.

One of the most accomplished prep players in state history, Wagner won the 2014 Minnesota Ms. Basketball award as a senior after leading New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva High School to back-to-back state championships.

The Lynx also waived forward Jillian Alleyne after signing the former Oregon standout earlier this month.

Minnesota’s training camp roster is now at 12. A final roster must be submitted on Thursday. The Lynx open the season Sunday at home against the Los Angeles Sparks.