The Minnesota Lynx have signed veteran forward Erlana Larkins to a seven-day contract.

Now in her eighth WNBA season, the 32-year-old won a championship with Indiana in 2012, but was waived after six seasons with the Fever in May.

Larkins spent two seasons with the New York Liberty after entering the league in 2007, but has spent the bulk of her career with the Fever. She averaged a career-high 9.7 points, 9.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game in 2014.