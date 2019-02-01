The Minnesota Lynx signed forward Karima Christmas-Kelly on Friday.

An eight-year WNBA veteran, Christmas-Kelly had spent the previous three seasons with the Dallas Wings, but appeared in just six games last season before undergoing season-ending knee surgery.

“Karima is known to be a fierce competitor who is also a tremendous teammate,” head coach and general manager Cheryl Reeve said in a statement. “These qualities, along with her versatility on the court offensively and defensively, make her a valuable addition to the Lynx roster.”

Christmas-Kelly, 29, won a WNBA title as a member of the Indiana Fever in 2012, and is averaging 8.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 235 career games.