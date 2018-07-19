The Minnesota Lynx have signed veteran forward Erlana Larkins to a second seven-day contract.

The Lynx first signed Larkins last Thursday. Now in her eighth WNBA season, Larkins has made two appearances for the Lynx, playing 12 minutes in her debut and taking on a larger role in a win over the Indiana Fever on Wednesday. Larkins played 24 minutes, registering four points and going 2-for-6 from the field while racking up a career-high eight assists.

The 32-year-old won a championship with Indiana in 2012, but was waived after six seasons with the Fever in May. Larkins spent two seasons with the New York Liberty after entering the league in 2007, but has spent the bulk of her career with the Fever. She averaged a career-high 9.7 points, 9.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game in 2014.