The Minnesota Lynx re-signed forward Endy Miyem on Wednesday.

A native of Reims, France, Miyem originally signed with the Lynx on Feb. 7, but was waived on May 17. Miyem was the last player cut before the Lynx finalized their roster.

Miyem averaged 11.9 points and 4.1 rebounds per game on 53.3 percent shooting in 27 games for Italian club Famila Shio in 27 LegA games last season. She also averaged 8.6 points and 2.9 rebounds per game on 45.4 percent shooting in 15 EuroLeague games.

Miyem has also played for Russian club Dynamo Kursk and Frances’ Bourges.