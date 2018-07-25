Lynx forward Brunson named replacement player for All-Star Game
The Minnesota Lynx are sending a fourth player to the WNBA All-Star Game.
Forward Rebekkah Brunson will replace Los Angeles Sparks forward Nneka Ogwumike, joining teammate Sylvia Fowles, Seimone Augustus and Maya Moore.
It’s the second straight season and fourth time overall that the Lynx have sent four players to the All-Star Game.
Brunson will be making her fifth career All-Star appearance. The 36-year-old is averaging 7.1 points, 7.3 rebounds and a career-high 2.1 assists per game this season.
