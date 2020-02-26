Lynx acquire former Gophers star Rachel Banham

Minnesota native and former Gophers star Rachel Banham is coming home.

The Minnesota Lynx have acquired the guard from the Connecticut Sun in a sign-and-trade deal in exchange for a 2021 second-round pick.

Banham joins the Lynx after spending her first four WNBA seasons with Connecticut. In 107 games, the Lakeville North graduate holds career averages of 4.0 points, 1.0 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 11.4 minutes per game.

The 5-9 guard was the fourth overall pick by Connecticut in the 2016 WNBA Draft following an illustrious career at the University of Minnesota, where she ended as the Big Ten’s all-time leading scorer with 3,093 points.

Banham’s pro career includes three trips to the WNBA playoffs and an appearance in the 2019 WNBA finals. She has also played professionally in Australia and Spain.