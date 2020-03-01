Lewis clubs two-run shot, Twins lose to Rays 8-2

The Minnesota Twins lost to the Tampa Bay Rays 8-2 on Sunday.

If nothing else, Minnesota fans got a glimpse at former top pick Royce Lewis.

Lewis gave the Twins an early lead in the second inning when he smashed a two-run homer.

Minnesota starting pitcher Kenta Maeda pitched 2.2 innings and gave up three runs (one earned), two hits, two walks while striking out three batters. Jhoulys Chacín pitched three full innings with four strikeouts, three hits and four earned runs.

The Twins will be on the road to face the St. Louis Cardinals at 12:05 p.m.