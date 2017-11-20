Keys to Timberwolves’ early-season success
Minnesota enters Monday night’s matchup against the Charlotte Hornets with a 10-6 record and tied for third place in the West. What’s attributed to the Wolves’ early-season success? Let’s dive into some key numbers.
3-point shooting: Minnesota drained 10 threes in their win over Charlotte earlier this season. The Wolves have recorded double digit 3-pointers in six games and they have won all six. Compared to last season, the team is also hitting at a higher clip as displayed below.
Comparing this season to last with NBA ranks:
|2016-17
|2017-18
|3PM/Game
|7.3 (30th)
|8.6 (27th)
|3-point percentage
|.349 (20th)
|.377 (8th)
|Record with 10+ 3PM
|9-8
|6-0
Defense: Early in the season, Minnesota was the worst defensive team in the league in terms of opponent’s field-goal percentage but have turned things around recently. The Wolves held the Spurs and Mavericks to an average of 86.5 points and have held their opponents under 100 points in each of their last six wins.
Butler: Jimmy Butler accomplished a rare feat Sunday night against the Pistons, becoming just the third Timberwolves player in franchise history to score at least 25 points with at least 10 rebounds and five steals. Butler has scored 20+ points in four of the last five games. His defense has also been a factor as he ranks fourth in the NBA in steals per game (2.0).
|Player
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Rebounds
|Steals
|Tom Gugliotta
|Jan. 5, 1996
|Golden State
|36
|10
|5
|Kevin Garnett
|Jan. 25, 2000
|Rockets
|27
|12
|5
|Kevin Garnett
|Jan. 7, 2003
|Rockets
|25
|16
|5
|Kevin Garnett
|Dec. 4, 2004
|Clippers
|25
|16
|5
|Jimmy Butler
|Nov. 19, 2017
|Pistons
|26
|10
|5
Double-double machine: Karl-Anthony Towns has recorded a double-double in 12 games this season. In the league, he ranks 23rd in scoring (20.8 ppg) and seventh in rebounding (11.4 rpg).
Highest percentage of team’s total rebounds in the NBA this season:
|Andre Drummond
|Pistons
|36.3%
|DeAndre Jordan
|Clippers
|30.7%
|DeMarcus Cousins
|Pelicans
|30.2%
|Giannis Antetokounmpo
|Bucks
|27.0%
|Karl-Anthony Towns
|Timberwolves
|26.6%
|Dwight Howard
|Hornets
|26.4%
