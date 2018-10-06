Towns scores 23 in Wolves’ preseason loss to Thunder
Paul George made his preseason debut and scored 13 of his 23 points in the first quarter, and Oklahoma City never trailed in a 113-101 preseason win over the Timberwolves.
More Timberwolves coverage
Karl-Anthony Towns scored 23 points for Minnesota. But Andrew Wiggins struggled, scoring four points on 2 for 9 shooting in 28 minutes.
THUNDER: Steven Adams had 14 points and 13 rebounds in 25 minutes. … Oklahoma City outrebounded the hosts 57-39, and led by as many as 22 points. … Dennis Schroder, Nerlens Noel and Jerami Grant each had 12 points for the Thunder.
TIMBERWOLVES: This was Minnesota’s only preseason appearance at its home arena, and fans booed coach Tom Thibodeau during introductions — clearly unhappy about the unresolved Jimmy Butler situation. … Jeff Teague scored 17 points and Derrick Rose added 11 for Minnesota.
UP NEXT: Oklahoma City (1-1) faces Atlanta in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Sunday. Minnesota (1-2) faces Milwaukee in Ames, Iowa, on Sunday.