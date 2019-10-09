Towns posts double-double in Wolves’ preseason loss to Suns

Karl-Anthony Towns had 19 points and 10 rebounds, but the Minnesota Timberwolves fell 111-106 to the Phoenix Suns in preseason action on Tuesday night.

Wolves rookie Jarrett Culver added 11 points on 5-of-8 shooting in 25 minutes.

Minnesota guard Treveon Graham and forward Gorgui Dieng each scored 10.

Andrew Wiggins was limited to six points in 11 minutes after committing five fouls in the first half.

Deandre Ayton led the Suns with 18 points and 13 rebounds.