Jersey Tournament Update: the second round is all set

The ultimate Minnesota jersey tournament is underway and the second round is all set.

The uniform committee at FOX Sports North put together a full 64-jersey bracket featuring nearly every professional team in the state – past and present – and various Division I, II and III universities across Minnesota. The uniforms are categorized into four regions: Modern, Retro, Vintage and College.

So far, eight uniforms from each region have advanced past the first round.

Every weekday, we’ll release two matchups for fans to vote on. Submit your opinion by voting on our polls via Twitter (@fsnorth), Facebook and Instagram (@fsnorth).

For those wondering, winners are determined by adding up the results from three polls on Twitter, Instagram and FOXSportsNorth.com.

Here’s an updated look at the tournament field. For a .PDF of the full bracket, click here.

