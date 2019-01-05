Spurgeon scores twice, Wild beat Senators 4-3

OTTAWA, Ontario — Jared Spurgeon scored twice to help the Minnesota Wild beat the Ottawa Senators 4-3 on Saturday.

Jordan Greenway and Zach Parise also scored for the Wild (20-17-3), who improved to 2-0 on a four-game trip. Devan Dubnyk stopped 24 shots.

The Senators (15-22-5) dropped their seventh consecutive game.

Matt Duchene, Ryan Dzingel and Mark Stone scored for Ottawa, and Anders Nilsson made 22 saves in his Senators debut after he was acquired Wednesday in a trade with Vancouver.