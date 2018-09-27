Spurgeon scores late, Wild earn 4-3 preseason win over Jets

Jared Spurgeon scored the game-winning goal with 4:49 remaining as the Minnesota Wild defeated the Winnipeg Jets 4-3 in a preseason game at Xcel Energy Center.

Eric Staal got the scoring started for the Wild early in the first period before Winnipeg scored the next two to take a 2-1 lead.

Greg Pateryn tied the game for the Wild in the second period, but the Jets responded with a goal of their own to reclaim the lead.

Jason Zucker scored early in the third to tie the game, setting up Spurgeon’s game winner late in the period.

Minnesota’s final preseason tune-up is Friday at Colorado.