Moe’s 38 saves help Gophers beat Michigan 3-1

Jared Moe set a new career-high for saves as the Minnesota Gophers beat Michigan 3-1 on Saturday at Yost Ice Arena.

Moe had 38 saves on 39 shots and Minnesota got goals from Brannon McManus, Jonny Sorenson and Sammy Walker to earn their first conference win of the year.

McManus opened the scoring for the Gophers at 17:28 of the first period.

Following a scoreless second, Sorenson added to the lead when he fired a loose puck into the open net at 2:52 of the third period.

After making 33 straight saves to open the game, Moe surrendered a goal to Michigan’s Emil Ohrwall at 9:42.

But Sammy Walker’s empty-netter at 19:48 sealed the deal as the Gophers secured 5-of-6 Big Ten points on the weekend.