HDM: Halvorson’s hat trick leads Bemidji to 3-0 win over Greenway
Things worked out just fine for the Hockey Day Minnesota 2019 hosts.
Behind three goals from junior Wyatt Halvorson, the Bemidji Lumberjacks rolled to a 3-0 win over Greenway on Saturday afternoon at Lake Bemidji.
Halvorson tallied a goal in every period. He started the scoring less than six minutes into the first and added a second goal on a 5-on-3 in the second period. The junior finished off the night’s scoring with a third-period goal, putting his Lumberjacks up 3-0 with 2:40 left to play.
Senior goaltender Broc Waldhausen also brought his “A” game, stopping 23 shots en route to his second shutout of the season.
Check out the highlights:
🚨 @BemidjiHockey GOAL 🚨
The home team strikes first! #HDM2019
📺: https://t.co/xU9bNd5nmF pic.twitter.com/71EjhN65QW
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) January 19, 2019
Greenway was THIS CLOSE from tying things up! #HDM2019 😱
presented by @CaribouCoffee pic.twitter.com/yXWtV8KrYA
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) January 19, 2019
🚨 GOAL! 🚨
It’s freezing outside, but @BemidjiHockey’s power play is RED HOT! 2-0 lead!
pres. by @CaribouCoffee pic.twitter.com/FoJnk1fg6l
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) January 19, 2019
🎩 👒🎩 👒🎩 👒
HAVE A HOCKEY DAY, WYATT HALVORSON! That’s a hat trick for the @BemidjiHockey junior! #HDM2019 pic.twitter.com/MAZdtDsLF9
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) January 20, 2019