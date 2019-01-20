HDM: Halvorson’s hat trick leads Bemidji to 3-0 win over Greenway

Things worked out just fine for the Hockey Day Minnesota 2019 hosts.

Behind three goals from junior Wyatt Halvorson, the Bemidji Lumberjacks rolled to a 3-0 win over Greenway on Saturday afternoon at Lake Bemidji.

Halvorson tallied a goal in every period. He started the scoring less than six minutes into the first and added a second goal on a 5-on-3 in the second period. The junior finished off the night’s scoring with a third-period goal, putting his Lumberjacks up 3-0 with 2:40 left to play.

Senior goaltender Broc Waldhausen also brought his “A” game, stopping 23 shots en route to his second shutout of the season.

Check out the highlights:

Greenway was THIS CLOSE from tying things up! #HDM2019 😱 presented by @CaribouCoffee pic.twitter.com/yXWtV8KrYA — FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) January 19, 2019