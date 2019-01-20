HDM: Three-game winning streak snapped as Gophers lose 5-3

Fresh off three straight wins — including two on the road against No. 9 Notre Dame last weekend, the Minnesota Gophers couldn’t keep the momentum going and fell 5-3 to last-place Michigan State on Saturday night.

Minnesota claimed the first goal of the night thanks to Sammy Walker’s fifth of the season, but Michigan State answered with four straight goals (three on the power play) to open up a three-goal lead.

The Gophers responded with two of their own midway through the third period to close the gap to 4-3, but the Spartans shattered any hope of a comeback attempt with an empty-net goal in the final minute.

Minnesota outshot Michigan State 42-38. Mat Robson stopped 37 shots, but he was bested by Michigan State’s John Lethemon, who recorded 35 saves on 38 shots.

UP NEXT

The Gophers look to even up the weekend series Sunday at Michigan State. The puck drops at 4 p.m.