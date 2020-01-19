Nick Poehling finally broke through late in the third period and Micah Miller added an empty-net goal to power St. Cloud State to a 2-0 win over No. 8 Minnesota-Duluth on Hockey Day Minnesota.

Poehling scored on a redirect after defenseman Jack Ahcan flung the puck on net from the blue line at the 18:25 mark of the third period to break the scoreless tie. Miller tacked on an empty-net goal at 19:25 to end it.

Goaltender Hunter Shepard made 24 saves for UMD, while SCSU’s David Hrenak made 27 saves, registering his first shutout of the season.

The Huskies won Friday’s series opener 2-1, completing their first sweep since winning back-to-back games at Miami in early December.