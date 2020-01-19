HDM 2020: Gophers bounce back with 2-1 win over Ohio State

Amy Potomak and Emily Oden scored, as No. 1 Minnesota bounced back with a 2-1 win over No. 5 Ohio State, salvaging a weekend split with the Buckeyes on Hockey Day Minnesota.

Potomak buried a shot from the top of the right circle on the power play to get the Gophers on the board in the first period, but Ohio State answered just a few minutes later. Oden buried the game-winner after the puck ricocheted off the end boards just over two minutes into the second period.

Goaltender Andrea Braendli made 24 saves for Ohio State, while Sydney Scobee made 29 saves for Minnesota.