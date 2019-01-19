HDM: Minnetonka downs Andover 5-2 in battle of top-ranked teams

The top two teams in Class 2A put on a show in the first game of Hockey Day Minnesota 2019.

No. 1 Minnetonka scored two goals in the first six minutes of the third period and never looked back, topping No. 2 Andover 5-2 on Saturday.

The two teams traded goals late in the first period, before Grant Docter scored during a 5-on-3 power play to give Minnetonka its first lead midway through the second period.

Andover appeared to score the game-tying goal off the rush with 7:39 remaining in the second, but Minnetonka goaltender Charlie Glockner squeezed his pads together at the last second, making an incredible save to preserve the Skippers’ lead.

Minnetonka stretched its lead to 4-1 after Andover swapped goaltenders during the second intermission, scoring twice on Wesley Swenson.

Holden Dunleavy scored for Andover late in the third period, hammering home a rebound to cut Minnetonka’s lead to 4-2, but Hunter Newhouse restored the Skippers’ three-goal lead just a few minutes later.

Check out all the highlights:

🚨 WE HAVE OUR FIRST @hockeydaymn GOALS 🚨@TonkaBoysPuck and Andover trade goals to close out the 1st period! #HDM2019 📺: https://t.co/viGGBWDT0c pic.twitter.com/5vKqL3UF1l — FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) January 19, 2019

WHAT A SAVE!!!@TonkaBoysPuck's Charlie Glockner squeezes those pads together for an INCREDIBLE stop! #HDM2019 📺: https://t.co/viGGBWDT0c pic.twitter.com/ZAEtMdAIaT — FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) January 19, 2019