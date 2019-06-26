FOX Sports North, Wild announce details for 14th annual Hockey Day Minnesota

FOX Sports North, in conjunction with the NHL’s Minnesota Wild, Minnesota Hockey and the Minneapolis Organizing Committee, on Wednesday announced the date and schedule for the 14th Annual Hockey Day Minnesota (HDM) presented by Wells Fargo at the iconic Minneapolis Sculpture Garden in downtown Minneapolis. The three-day weekend will begin on Thursday, Jan. 16 with festivities happening Friday, Jan. 17 and FOX Sports North’s signature telecast event set for Saturday, Jan. 18.

“We are thrilled to bring back Hockey Day Minnesota to the Twin Cities at Parade Stadium in 2020,” said Minnesota Wild President Matt Majka. “Minneapolis has an incredibly diverse hockey community and we look forward to sharing this unique experience with hockey fans throughout the State of Hockey.”

The outdoor hockey weekend will kick-off on Thursday, Jan. 16 with two outdoor girls’ high school hockey matchups featuring Holy Angels vs. Minneapolis and Grand Rapids-Greenway vs. Blake. A Hockey Day first is slated for Friday, Jan. 17 as a Hockey Day Minnesota NHL Alumni Game will be played. Then, on Saturday, Jan. 18, FOX Sports North will televise two outdoor boys’ matchups featuring Warroad vs. Minneapolis and Blaine vs. Blake as well as a WCHA women’s showdown between the University of Minnesota and Ohio State. The NHL takes the spotlight during primetime in a matchup featuring the Minnesota Wild vs. Dallas Stars at Xcel Energy Center.

“The excitement for Hockey Day 2020 is building and this announcement of the date and the matchups moves us all one step closer to what we know will be a fabulous celebration of our state game, while showcasing its storied history and vibrant future in Minneapolis,” said Hockey Day Minnesota 2020 Event Chair Scott Rusert. “We have some outstanding games lined up over three days – with many first-time participants in Hockey Day. We’re honored and excited for our community to take its place on the list of previous host cities, all of which established themselves as the ‘Capitol of the State of Hockey’ for that glorious weekend in January we all call Hockey Day Minnesota!”

FOX Sports North’s broadcast event will feature over 16 hours of original hockey programming beginning at 9 a.m. Coverage on Saturday, Jan. 18 will include the three live outdoor games from downtown Minneapolis, followed by the Minnesota Wild game from Xcel Energy Center during primetime. The regional sports network will show highlights from all Hockey Day games taking place throughout the weekend and incorporate coverage of the outdoor festivities taking place at the Minneapolis Sculpture Garden. The Minneapolis skyline will serve as the backdrop for all games played on an outdoor rink constructed in Parade Stadium.

“This outdoor hockey setup in the heart of Minneapolis could be the biggest Hockey Day Minnesota stage yet,” Mike Dimond, Senior Vice President and General Manager of FOX Sports North said. “The downtown skyline and vibrant vibe of the city will be an amazing experience for all of the hockey fans tuning in for the big day.”

HOCKEY DAY MINNESOTA 2020 GAMES

DATE TIME GAME VENUE TELEVISED LIVE Thur., Jan. 16 6 p.m. Holy Angels vs. Minneapolis – Girls’ Parade Stadium No Thur., Jan.16 8 p.m. Grand Rapids-Greenway vs. Blake – Girls’ Parade Stadium No Fri., Jan. 17 7 p.m. NHL Alumni Game Parade Stadium No Sat., Jan. 18 9:30 a.m. Warroad vs. Minneapolis – Boys’ Parade Stadium Yes Sat., Jan. 18 1 p.m. Blaine vs. Blake – Boys’ Parade Stadium Yes Sat., Jan. 18 4:30 p.m. Ohio State vs. University of Minnesota – Women’s Parade Stadium Yes Sat., Jan. 18 8 p.m. Minnesota Wild vs. Dallas Stars Xcel Energy Center Yes

Ticket information and additional programming details for HDM 2020 will be announced at a later date.

Hockey Day Minnesota was originated in 2007 by the Minnesota Wild to celebrate the game that has made Minnesota the “State of Hockey.” It is produced in partnership with FOX Sports North, Minnesota Hockey and the respective local community that serves as the host each year. Previous locations include Baudette Bay (2007, 2008), Phalen Park (2009), Hermantown (2010), Moorhead (2011), Minnetonka (2012), Grand Rapids (2013), Elk River (2014), Saint Paul (2015), Duluth (2016), Stillwater (2017), St. Cloud (2018) and Bemidji (2019). For more information, visit wild.com/HockeyDay.

