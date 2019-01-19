HDM: Minnesota State hangs on for 2-1 win over Bemidji State
A California native opened the scoring in the second game of Hockey Day Minnesota 2019.
Hockey Day Minnesota 2019
A freshman from Linden, Calif., Minnesota State forward Brooke Bryant beat Bemidji State’s defense with a toe drag at 1:46 of the first period to help the Mavericks to a 2-1 win over the Beavers on Saturday.
The Beavers answered at 12:45 of the first, when sophomore defender Mak Langei’s shot from the blue line found its way through traffic and past freshman goaltender Abigail Levy.
Minnesota State took the lead again at 16:19 of the second period, when sophomore forward Brittyn Fleming redirected junior forward Emily Antony’s shot from the blue line.
The Beavers outshot the Mavericks 22-20 and went 1-for-1 on the power play.
Check out the highlights:
🚨 WHAT A MOVE! 🚨@MSUWomensHockey strikes first! California native Brooke Bryant is handling the cold just fine! Presented by @WellsFargo #HDM2019
📺: https://t.co/vt0nJSDPIe pic.twitter.com/NjhYhiYHwr
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) January 19, 2019
🚨 @BSUBeaversWHKY answers! 🚨
Bemidji State scores on a redirect to tie things up 1-1! #HDM2019
📺: https://t.co/vt0nJSDPIe pic.twitter.com/UQmM6GSn28
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) January 19, 2019
🚨 @MSUWomensHockey TAKES THE LEAD! 🚨
A shot from the blue line finds its way through traffic, and the Mavericks are up 2-1! #HDM2019
📺: https://t.co/vt0nJSDPIe pic.twitter.com/l5XkZNoUWL
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) January 19, 2019