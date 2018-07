Mark your calendars for Jan. 19, 2019: Hockey Day Minnesota is headed to Bemidji.

FOX Sports North’s Kevin Gorg and Mike Dimond helped unveil the matchups that will be played on the state’s hockey holiday, beginning with a high school game at 9:30 a.m. and ending with the Minnesota Wild hosting the Columbus Blue Jackets at 8 p.m.

Watch the full event below: