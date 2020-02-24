HIGHLIGHTS: Nuggets 128, Timberwolves 116
Kelan Martin had a career-high 21 points for the Timberwolves, but the Denver Nuggets were too much for the shorthanded Minnesota squad.
Check out the highlights:
NAZ OUTTA NOWHERE! 😱@NazReid | #Timberwolves pic.twitter.com/GmTomgfhWY
Knock it down, @kelan30_!@tacobell | #Timberwolves pic.twitter.com/2Ld5Q9rrym
Beasley's back in Denver. 😮
pres. by @metrobytmobile pic.twitter.com/Fc47x62sB0
😲 OKOGIE JUST DUNKED ON THE STATE OF COLORADO 😱 pic.twitter.com/JyLmMHP5sy
HIT THE NAZ 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/3tdP8gd1MJ
If you get an open look you might as well make it.@jarrettc08 nails it from deep for the #Timberwolves pic.twitter.com/vY7iUH5hNr
The #Timberwolves didn't have their full squad tonight in Denver, but guys still made plays.
Check out some of the best moments against the Nuggets ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/YNukP9rg9A
