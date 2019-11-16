Highlights: Wizards 137, Wolves 116
Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins made an appearance and Karl-Anthony Towns dropped 36 points on his birthday, but it wasn’t enough as the Timberwolves fell to the Wizards 137-116.
Check out the highlights:
The birthday boy gets the @Timberwolves' first bucket 🥳
📱 https://t.co/dYIiBhp0vX pic.twitter.com/tnDLtev6og
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) November 16, 2019
The steal. The bucket.@CallMe_NonStop | #Timberwolves pic.twitter.com/hTtXJFdGUa
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) November 16, 2019
ROOKIE GOT MOVES.
📱 https://t.co/dYIiBhp0vX pic.twitter.com/Z51BBvcSU5
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) November 16, 2019
Kirk Cousins is in the house!
The @Vikings quarterback is at Target Center for the first time to catch the @Timberwolves game. pic.twitter.com/jAPJxltoen
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) November 16, 2019
Trailing 76-73, #Timberwolves forward Robert Covington joins @MarneyGellner at the break pic.twitter.com/F32roxNE1a
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) November 16, 2019
BIRTHDAY BLOCK@KarlTowns | #Timberwolves pic.twitter.com/N34LdywoHG
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) November 16, 2019
Karl.
Anthony.
Towns.
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) November 16, 2019
Karl-Anthony Towns dropped 36 points on his birthday, but it wasn't enough as the #Timberwolves fell to the Wizards 137-116
Full highlights ↓ pic.twitter.com/DQBSRKEFEc
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) November 16, 2019