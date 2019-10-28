Highlights: Wolves vs. Heat
Andrew Wiggins connected on four 3-pointers in the final minutes of the fourth quarter to propel the Minnesota Timberwolves to a 116-109 win over the Miami Heat in their home opener.
Check out the highlights:
.@KarlTowns has 11 points midway through the first quarter 👀 pic.twitter.com/5oJpeT8bfp
Towns is stoked after making a free throw 😂 pic.twitter.com/hEhjURR8pC
.@JLayman10 with the one-handed throwdown 😯 pic.twitter.com/mahFKMgB2i
Shabazz Napier joins @MarneyGellner after one half of play at @TargetCenterMN pic.twitter.com/ntX400nQpG
Call him nonstop 😤@CallMe_NonStop pic.twitter.com/gl8S8Ptrv9
T O U G H pic.twitter.com/a2BUwVUC7F
ANDREW WIGGINS 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/Hwi7VD6uKG
.@22Wiggins went on an 11-0 run all by himself in the fourth quarter to help the @Timberwolves' win their home opener
Highlights ↓ pic.twitter.com/ZgPbi2FbVQ
