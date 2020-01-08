HIGHLIGHTS: Grizzlies 119, Wolves 112
Timberwolves rookie Jarrett Culver scored 24 points, but Minnesota gave up 37 points in the fourth quarter and fell in Memphis 119-112.
Highlights:
.@GorguiDieng finds @22wiggins to extend the @Timberwolves' lead!
📺 @fsnorth
📱 https://t.co/Rc5JhdHOeS pic.twitter.com/n1R5KVpEH1
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) January 8, 2020
RoCo is feelin' it early in Memphis!@TacoBell | #Timberwolves pic.twitter.com/cyMuFsKVSD
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) January 8, 2020
T O U G H, @Teague0 💪@MetroByTMobile | #Timberwolves pic.twitter.com/COCGzj7oMM
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) January 8, 2020
The rookie's got game. 🙌@jarrettc08 | #Timberwolves pic.twitter.com/dz7PGU1CwI
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) January 8, 2020
.@jarrettc08 is with @MarneyGellner after scoring 14 points in the first half for the @Timberwolves pic.twitter.com/MgTx3AEAC2
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) January 8, 2020
👌👌👌
Andrew Wiggins from downtown… AGAIN!@MetroByTMobile | #Timberwolves pic.twitter.com/DxARau6eGz
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) January 8, 2020
Jarrett Culver scored 24 points, but the #Timberwolves fell in Memphis 119-112
Highlights ↓ pic.twitter.com/M0F20pHxxd
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) January 8, 2020