HIGHLIGHTS: Pacers 104, Wolves 99

Despite putting five in double figures, the Minnesota Timberwolves fell short against the Pacers 104-99.

Check out the highlights:

*NBA JAM voice* HE'S ON FIRE pic.twitter.com/ZfuQPAsX4Y — FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) January 16, 2020

Robert Covington is with @MarneyGellner after scoring 11 points in the first half to help the @Timberwolves take a 59-54 lead pic.twitter.com/qtC5YRIxF9 — FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) January 16, 2020

.@Holla_At_Rob33 gets the block with his shoe halfway on 😂#Timberwolves pic.twitter.com/KF4dwBreS9 — FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) January 16, 2020