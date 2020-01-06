HIGHLIGHTS: Wolves 118, Cavs 103
All five starters scored in double figures and the Minnesota Timberwolves held on for a 118-103 victory over the Cavaliers.
Check out the highlights:
We like this start, @Timberwolves ✊
Tune in on FSN+ https://t.co/rYQAbOXxe3 pic.twitter.com/4U6vIKf5NT
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) January 6, 2020
NOAH VONLEH WITH AUTHORITY 😤#Timberwolves pic.twitter.com/W2sIRBr7c6
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) January 6, 2020
.@Holla_At_Rob33 beats the buzzer 🙌#Timberwolves pic.twitter.com/gPlrFxVBEu
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) January 6, 2020
Jarrett Culver is with @twin1532 after scoring 10 points in the first half for the @Timberwolves pic.twitter.com/xR1grKTcby
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) January 6, 2020
Shabazz sinks a three to extend the @Timberwolves' lead 🔥@MetroByTMobile | #Timberwolves pic.twitter.com/Ft5GuY49yU
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) January 6, 2020
.@22Wiggins hits from deep and the @Timberwolves reclaim the lead@MetroByTMobile | #Timberwolves pic.twitter.com/NRgjnDvtPM
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) January 6, 2020
All 5 starters scored in double figures and the @Timberwolves held on to beat the Cavs!
Highlights ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/3UKMXrPYKJ
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) January 6, 2020