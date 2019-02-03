Karl-Anthony Towns scored 31 points with 12 rebounds and seven assists, but the Minnesota Timberwolves fell 107-106 to the Denver Nuggets.

Check out the highlights:

KARL THAT MAN HAS A FAMILY 😾 📺: https://t.co/bgXxLz3c7b pic.twitter.com/XjRbwQxc01 — FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) February 3, 2019