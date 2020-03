HIGHLIGHTS: Wolves 115, Bulls 108

The Minnesota Timberwolves make it back-to-back wins with a 115-108 win over the Chicago Bulls.

Take a look at the highlights:

Welcome to the Jordan McLaughlin show ✨#Timberwolves pic.twitter.com/EwbtDgQqhq — FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) March 5, 2020

Jordan McLaughlin is with @MarneyGellner at the break to talk about the @Timberwolves‘ 3-point shooting and his momentum play pic.twitter.com/o1qTSGMO9X — FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) March 5, 2020

Malik

o

n

e

y#Timberwolves pic.twitter.com/lzCO9Rbhic — FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) March 5, 2020

OH MY, JORDAN MCLAUGHLIN pic.twitter.com/6VJSowWL1i — FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) March 5, 2020