HIGHLIGHTS: Hawks 127, Wolves 120
Check out highlights from the Minnesota Timberwolves’ 127-120 loss to the Atlanta Hawks:
.@KarlTowns showing off his range 🔥#Timberwolves pic.twitter.com/tac0Z2sTOV
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) February 6, 2020
Making his final appearance at Target Center, Vince Carter gets a standing ovation from the crowd 👏 pic.twitter.com/znKmiFSMlk
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) February 6, 2020
"That's ridiculous" – @JimPeteHoops @TacoBell | #Timberwolves pic.twitter.com/aPkJlC1ja8
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) February 6, 2020
Naz Reid for threeeeeee 🙌#Timberwolves pic.twitter.com/El7LCddW0S
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) February 6, 2020
Jordan McLaughlin throws it down 😤#Timberwolves pic.twitter.com/lvziHu8K8L
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) February 6, 2020
Highlights from the @Timberwolves' 127-120 loss to the Hawks ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/uRdO19DUT6
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) February 6, 2020