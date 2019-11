HIGHLIGHTS: Wolves at Spurs

Andrew Wiggins scored 26 points to help the Timberwolves beat the Spurs 113-101 and snap an 11-game skid in San Antonio.

Check out the highlights:

Keita Bates-Diop is with @MarneyGellner after scoring 8 points in the first half for the @Timberwolves pic.twitter.com/TYpDXftiNK — FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) November 28, 2019