HIGHLIGHTS: Wolves at Kings

Behind Gorgui Dieng’s 21 points and 15 rebounds, the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Kings in double overtime to snap an 11-game losing streak.

Check out the highlights:

Gorgui fights for the rebound and hits the three! 👏#Timberwolves | @metrobytmobile pic.twitter.com/FTu016KW7Z — FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) December 27, 2019

Robert Covington is with @Twin1532 after scoring 12 points in the first half for the @Timberwolves pic.twitter.com/ujvYVxfllh — FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) December 27, 2019