Highlights: Wolves at Grizzlies

Andrew Wiggins led the Timberwolves with 30 points, but it wasn’t enough as Tyus Jones and the Memphis Grizzlies handed Minnesota their second straight loss.

Check out the highlights:

Robert Covington joins @MarneyGellner at halftime: “We’re going to come out in the second half with a whole different vibe” pic.twitter.com/uy4cDxriQ4 — FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) November 7, 2019