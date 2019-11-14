Highlights: Wolves 129, Spurs 114
Andrew Wiggins and Karl-Anthony Towns combined for 58 points and the bench contributed 47 to help the Timberwolves beat the Spurs 129-114 on Wednesday night.
Check out the highlights:
Will Andrew Wiggins go off again tonight?
15 points and dropping dimes 👀
Andrew Wiggins update: 20 points, 4 boards, 4 assists
Josh Okogie joins @MarneyGellner after helping the @Timberwolves take a 66-59 lead into halftime pic.twitter.com/DBo7OcVbO9
ROOKIE BOUNCE@jarrettc08 | #Timberwolves pic.twitter.com/PbEMRlkwer
.@JLayman10 showing off the bunnies tonight 🐰🐰🐰 pic.twitter.com/cOL1JqMQGy
KAT's reaction 😂 pic.twitter.com/oZFa9YIYtP
It was the Andrew Wiggins show again tonight.
Highlights from the @Timberwolves' win against the Spurs ↓ pic.twitter.com/jAxyeTEdYy
