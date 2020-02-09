Highlights: Timberwolves 142, Clippers 115
Check out the top highlights and interviews from the Minnesota Timberwolves’ 142-115 win over the Los Angeles Clippers.
Wow.
Just wow.
Full highlights from the #Timberwolves 142-115 win over the Clippers ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/cAj2AzlKIg
.@mbeasy5 can't miss from deep. #Timberwolves pic.twitter.com/NIW142bJS4
.@Dloading addresses #Timberwolves fans at the Target Center: “We’re gonna play for you guys every night. We’re gonna need your support!” pic.twitter.com/XatsTR0jSz
Jaylen Nowell hits a corner 3 and the #Timberwolves are 9/13 (!) from long range 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/IfC73LDd64
Jordan McLaughlin with the nifty finish for the #Timberwolves.
Presented by @tacobell
MALIK BEASLEY IS UNCONSCIOUS 😲@Mbeasy5 | #Timberwolves pic.twitter.com/xJC6cM8iMi
mood pic.twitter.com/NbQvnF6TED
JMAC, THE DUNK CONTEST IS NEXT WEEKEND
🔨@itsmclaughlin11 🔨 pic.twitter.com/7ZisLKusHw
Talk about a great debut…
Beasley gets the #Timberwolves to the century mark with his SEVENTH 3-pointer. pic.twitter.com/ZI4VGZ6kIC
👏☕👏☕
Hopkins' own @coffeyshop_ drains a bucket in his return to the Target Center! @GopherMBB pic.twitter.com/UZemlP3irm
Rewrite the record books.
The @Timberwolves have nailed a franchise-record 2️⃣4️⃣ 3-pointers (and counting!) pic.twitter.com/ZVvrEdTP4x
“We came in not knowing any of the plays, but we told each other just have fun and play hard.”
“That’s what we did tonight.”@MarneyGellner with @Timberwolves newcomer @MBeasy5 👇 pic.twitter.com/PiinSqbYSH
“The fans today were tremendous!”@itsmclaughlin11 speaks with @MarneyGellner after posting his first career double-double in his first career start. 😤 pic.twitter.com/cA6ouer4kp
“I think my dinner’s gonna taste a little better tonight.” 😂
A very happy Ryan Saunders addresses the media following the #Timberwolves dominant performance at home: pic.twitter.com/joW36t8qvD
.@KarlTowns and the @Timberwolves really, really wanted this win.
They got it.
Hear from KAT ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/v4uuBFpdZj
The end of a losing streak.
The beginning of a new era.@anniesabo_, @twin1532 and Kevin Lynch break it alllllllll down on tonight’s #WolvesFastbreak. pic.twitter.com/CyHXpUf5D4
