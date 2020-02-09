Highlights: Timberwolves 142, Clippers 115

Check out the top highlights and interviews from the Minnesota Timberwolves’ 142-115 win over the Los Angeles Clippers.

Full highlights from the #Timberwolves 142-115 win over the Clippers ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/cAj2AzlKIg

. @Dloading addresses #Timberwolves fans at the Target Center: “We’re gonna play for you guys every night. We’re gonna need your support!” pic.twitter.com/XatsTR0jSz

Jaylen Nowell hits a corner 3 and the #Timberwolves are 9/13 (!) from long range 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/IfC73LDd64

Jordan McLaughlin with the nifty finish for the #Timberwolves .

JMAC, THE DUNK CONTEST IS NEXT WEEKEND

Beasley gets the #Timberwolves to the century mark with his SEVENTH 3-pointer. pic.twitter.com/ZI4VGZ6kIC

Hopkins' own @coffeyshop_ drains a bucket in his return to the Target Center! @GopherMBB pic.twitter.com/UZemlP3irm

The @Timberwolves have nailed a franchise-record 2️⃣4️⃣ 3-pointers (and counting!) pic.twitter.com/ZVvrEdTP4x

“We came in not knowing any of the plays, but we told each other just have fun and play hard.”

“That’s what we did tonight.”@MarneyGellner with @Timberwolves newcomer @MBeasy5 👇 pic.twitter.com/PiinSqbYSH

